Superman, also known by his birth name Kal-El, first appeared in comic books about 80 years ago. He's been loved for his prowess in saving almost every situation. Throughout these years, the fictional character has been depicted as a straight person with Lois Lane as his longtime in the series.
Superman now bisexual in latest cartoon series
Fictional superhero cartoon character, Superman, is now bisexual in the latest series.
However, there is a new twist. Producers of the popular cartoon series, DC Comics, Inc, have announced that the new character in the upcoming issue of the "Superman" series, the Man of Steel, will be in a queer relationship.
The fifth issue of the DC comic series "Superman: Son of Kal-El" will confirm that the new Superman -- Jon Kent, child of Clark Kent and Lane -- is bisexual after falling for Jay Nakamura, a male reporter, DC announced this week.
The forthcoming issue will be released next month and it is said that Kent in the series will fall for a journalist, Nakamura, after he "mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can," according to DC.
The details of the issue's plot are to be revealed in November, but images from the comic show Kent and Nakamura sharing a kiss and sitting together atop a building. The cartoon illustration of both characters has since set a debate online about the series associated with kids.
However, series writer Tom Taylor said the evolution of this new Superman is keeping with the values the character has always represented -- and, importantly, reflects the experiences of many comic fans.
"Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice," Taylor said in a statement. "Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."
