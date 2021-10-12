Superman now bisexual in latest cartoon series

However, there is a new twist. Producers of the popular cartoon series, DC Comics, Inc, have announced that the new character in the upcoming issue of the "Superman" series, the Man of Steel, will be in a queer relationship.

The fifth issue of the DC comic series "Superman: Son of Kal-El" will confirm that the new Superman -- Jon Kent, child of Clark Kent and Lane -- is bisexual after falling for Jay Nakamura, a male reporter, DC announced this week.

The forthcoming issue will be released next month and it is said that Kent in the series will fall for a journalist, Nakamura, after he "mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can," according to DC.

The details of the issue's plot are to be revealed in November, but images from the comic show Kent and Nakamura sharing a kiss and sitting together atop a building. The cartoon illustration of both characters has since set a debate online about the series associated with kids.

However, series writer Tom Taylor said the evolution of this new Superman is keeping with the values the character has always represented -- and, importantly, reflects the experiences of many comic fans.

"Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice," Taylor said in a statement. "Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."