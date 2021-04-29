Watch the official trailer for 'The Knell' short film

- News
The short film is a fabulist dark comedic thriller.
Starring Demetria Marshall and Kelvin Richards, the short film centers on historical Ashanti warrior queen, Nana Yaa Asantewaa. It follows the story of a Ghanaian international student's mysterious experience on his first day at a rural Oklahoman university.
'The Knell' logline reads "On his first day at a rural Oklahoman university, a Ghanaian international student with hopes of achieving the American Dream, encounters a beautiful yet mysterious campus tour guide who sends him down a deadly path in which he awakens to discover an American nightmare he must overcome." The short film also stars Kolesa Moore as Nana Yaa Asantewaa
Watch the official trailer:
