Watch the official trailer for 'The Knell' short film

'The Knell' logline reads "On his first day at a rural Oklahoman university, a Ghanaian international student with hopes of achieving the American Dream, encounters a beautiful yet mysterious campus tour guide who sends him down a deadly path in which he awakens to discover an American nightmare he must overcome." The short film also stars Kolesa Moore as Nana Yaa Asantewaa