Watch the official trailer for 'The Knell' short film

The short film is a fabulist dark comedic thriller.

Demetria Marshall in 'The Knell' short film [ The Knell]
Joseph Osei-Bonsu has debuted the official trailer for his forthcoming dark comedy thriller, 'The Knell'.

Starring Demetria Marshall and Kelvin Richards, the short film centers on historical Ashanti warrior queen, Nana Yaa Asantewaa. It follows the story of a Ghanaian international student's mysterious experience on his first day at a rural Oklahoman university.

'The Knell' logline reads "On his first day at a rural Oklahoman university, a Ghanaian international student with hopes of achieving the American Dream, encounters a beautiful yet mysterious campus tour guide who sends him down a deadly path in which he awakens to discover an American nightmare he must overcome." The short film also stars Kolesa Moore as Nana Yaa Asantewaa

Watch the official trailer:

