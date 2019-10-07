My first encounter with the brand was when I volunteered to assist in their launch press conference and till now, I must admit my admiration for the brand which recently received social media verifications from Facebook and Instagram.

For the past 5 years, WatsUp TV has modelled itself into a pan-African brand which has received coverage in multiple countries because its sterling production and enviable platform it has created to showcase the works of entertainers across the continent.

From a one hour show on ETV Ghana, WatsUp TV has featured on every leading Television channel in Ghana including GhOne TV, Viasat1, TV7, Max TV and Guinean TV Channel, Evasion Guinea TV making it one of the few TV Shows to have received coverage in multiple countries through its affiliation channels on GoTV, DSTV and Canal+.

With this platform, celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest, Akon, Ibtissam Tiskat, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, DJ Arafat, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Wizkid, Juliet Ibrahim, Iba One, Ouder Premier, and many more have received enviable coverage of their works and accomplishments.

Aside building a successful TV Show, WatsUp TV took one of the boldest steps in launching an award scheme for music videos not only for Ghana but the whole African continent.

The continental coverage and influence of the awards was tested when it turned out that only one Ghanaian, Shatta Wale won an award.

This award did not only register its presence on the continent but also gave the opportunity to WatsUp TV to rub shoulders with other top award brands on the continent.

In 2018, Abd Traore as the founder & CEO of WatsUp TV again led his team to launch another brand, a magazine called WatsUp Magazine which has become one of the most sought-after publications in the entertainment industry in Ghana.

From the tall list of things that WatsUp TV has metamorphosed in becoming, it is now also being known as a strong influencer when it comes to hosting mega concerts across Ghana.

Key among events the brand has hosted are, Car Race competitions among celebrities (Rush Hour), the 66th & 67th Legon Hall week Concert, 2019 University of Ghana SRC Week Concert, 2019 Fadama Salah Fest and the Jack Daniels Music Fest , Le Planet Concert (Burkina faso).

The brand has also chalked remarkable affiliation with brands such as Red Bull, Tweliium Industries (producers of Verna Water and Rush Energy Drink), Jack Daniels, iTel Mobile and many more.

The WatsUp TV brand has not only grown from a TV Show but as a Magazine and Awards Scheme, and I am expecting the brand to grow to become the pride of Africa.

Written by Prince Akpah