People used to fake sickness to miss church so they could catch an episode of their favourite TV show. Families bonded on weekends sharing the love and laugh on TV.

What if there was a way to bring back these lovely moments but in HD, on the go and without missing a moment of the action while having the luxury to control what every family member watches? Yes! It’s showtime with Showmax.

In a world of streaming wars, Showmax stands out in Africa. Showmax is an online entertainment service with unlimited series, movies, documentaries, kids’ shows, sports and more. Stream or download and watch anytime, anywhere. No contracts, no commitments and no ad breaks.

Showmax offers a standard entertainment plan called Showmax and sports, news and entertainment plan called Showmax Pro. The sports on Showmax is provided by SuperSport. Both plans are also available in a mobile-only version.

Unlike the other streaming platforms, Showmax is specifically made for the Ghanaian market. Never worry about dollar conversions or the rise in dollar rate when your payment is due as Showmax charges are in Ghana Cedis. Easy payment is also made available via mobile money.

Signing up for Showmax is also made simple as abc. Just log on to the website and you’ll finish even before you know it.

On the content side, get all the best movies and series there are to be able to join the conversation.

Since Showmax Ghana is made for Ghanaians, never miss out on all your favourite Ghanaian movies and series on the Gollywood section on Showmax. Spend quality time with talented Ghanaian actors and actresses on your screen like Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Kalybos, Jocelyn Dumas, Yvonne Nelson and Adjetey Annang. You can even catch the latest episodes of shows from Akwaaba Magic, like Dede, Inside Out and Sankofa.

The fun does not end there. Catch all internationally acclaimed movies and shows on the go with titles like Siren, Power, Insecure, Harriet, Aquaman, 21 Bridges, Game of Thrones and many more.

Parents looking for the best educational and entertainment videos for their kids should look no further than Showmax.

With options of managing profiles that may be used by people of different ages, Showmax puts the power in the hands of parents to control content and make their kids watch only content that is suitable for their age.

Parents will now be able to go about their assignments while their kids get entertained without a worry as they are still in control of what their children watch.

Give your kids the platform to have some fun with LEGO City Adventures, Igor, Black Panther, Avengers, Tom and Jerry, Avatar, The Spongebob movie, Kung Fu Panda and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Showmax also offers educational programmes and shows for all ages in the likes of titles such as Breakthrough, A Curious World, Super Why, Finding Stuff Out and many more.

Get started now and explore a world of entertainment and edutainment.