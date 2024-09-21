Murdered musician Wyllbee buried with machetes to 'face his killers'

Typically, funerals encourage the departed to rest in peace, but in Wyllbee's case, his family took a different approach. Before closing the casket, they placed two machetes inside and performed rituals, symbolising their hope for retribution. Wyllbee's mother, deeply affected by the loss, was visibly emotional throughout the ceremony.

Pulse Ghana

Wyllbee lynched in Tanoso over suspicion of being a thief

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyllbee's death occurred on July 5, 2024, in Abuakwa-Tanoso, Ashanti Region. According to reports, he was staying at the residence of Nana Yaa Nyarko, whose family owns the property. That night, Wyllbee was confronted by residents after being spotted urinating in the compound. Accusations quickly arose, with residents suspecting him of being a thief.

Nana Yaa, reportedly fearing repercussions from her in-laws, allegedly denied knowing Wyllbee, despite his claim that he had come to visit her. This denial is believed to have escalated the situation, leading to his lynching by the community members.

Family’s reaction and ongoing legal case

Wyllbee’s family, particularly his mother, has expressed frustration at the slow pace of the legal process. Although they have faith in the justice system and divine intervention, they are angered by the continued presence of the suspects in court. The family is keen to see the case resolved and justice served.

Nana Yaa, identified as the prime suspect, has faced hostile reactions during her court appearances. On several occasions, angry mobs attempted to attack her, necessitating heightened security. After multiple bail rejections by the Akropong District Court, she was finally granted bail of GH¢100,000 on August 15, 2024, alongside a second accused individual.

ADVERTISEMENT