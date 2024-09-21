Murdered musician Wyllbee buried with machetes to 'face his killers'

Wyllbee, who died in tragic circumstances, was buried on Saturday, September 21, 2024, in Kwadaso, Ashanti Region. The family and mourners in attendance expressed a desire for him to avenge his death, as they believe his passing was unjust and untimely.
In a departure from traditional burial customs, the family of musician, Wilberforce Appiah, known as 'Wyllbee,' laid him to rest with two machetes as a symbolic call for justice.
Recommended articles
Typically, funerals encourage the departed to rest in peace, but in Wyllbee's case, his family took a different approach. Before closing the casket, they placed two machetes inside and performed rituals, symbolising their hope for retribution. Wyllbee's mother, deeply affected by the loss, was visibly emotional throughout the ceremony.
Wyllbee lynched in Tanoso over suspicion of being a thief
Wyllbee's death occurred on July 5, 2024, in Abuakwa-Tanoso, Ashanti Region. According to reports, he was staying at the residence of Nana Yaa Nyarko, whose family owns the property. That night, Wyllbee was confronted by residents after being spotted urinating in the compound. Accusations quickly arose, with residents suspecting him of being a thief.
Nana Yaa, reportedly fearing repercussions from her in-laws, allegedly denied knowing Wyllbee, despite his claim that he had come to visit her. This denial is believed to have escalated the situation, leading to his lynching by the community members.
Family’s reaction and ongoing legal case
Wyllbee’s family, particularly his mother, has expressed frustration at the slow pace of the legal process. Although they have faith in the justice system and divine intervention, they are angered by the continued presence of the suspects in court. The family is keen to see the case resolved and justice served.
Nana Yaa, identified as the prime suspect, has faced hostile reactions during her court appearances. On several occasions, angry mobs attempted to attack her, necessitating heightened security. After multiple bail rejections by the Akropong District Court, she was finally granted bail of GH¢100,000 on August 15, 2024, alongside a second accused individual.
All case documents and evidence have been forwarded to the Attorney General's office for review. The latest court proceedings on August 27, 2024, saw the case adjourned until September 30, 2024, with a potential transfer to a higher court pending the Attorney General's decision. The family remains hopeful for a resolution and continues to seek justice for Wyllbee’s death through both the courts and their faith.