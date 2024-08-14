Late Wyllbee's alleged married lover fails to appear in court due to illness

However, the prosecution informed the court that Nana Yaa was ill, hence her absence. Further reports indicated that she was not present because she was being protected from an irate crowd that had gathered at the court premises, waiting for her arrival.

Upon learning that she was not in court, the crowd swarmed a police station where Nana Yaa was temporarily held while waiting to be transferred to her remand station.

In a viral video seen online, it took several attempts and much caution for the police to eventually transport Nana Yaa to her base.

The angry mob continued to surround the vehicle and nearly attacked her in the process.

The Akropong Circuit Court has adjourned the case to August 27, 2024. Nana Yaa is set to appear at the Adum High Court on August 15, where her lawyers are currently seeking bail.

Background:

Reports indicate that Wyllbee was killed in Abuakwa-Tanoso, Ashanti Region, while staying overnight at Nana Yaa Nyarko’s residence, which is reportedly owned by her husband’s family residing abroad, who were unaware of Wyllbee’s presence.

On July 5, 2024, Wyllbee was seen urinating in the compound and was confronted by residents who suspected him of theft.

Wyllbee allegedly claimed he was visiting Nana Yaa, but she purportedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage from her in-laws.