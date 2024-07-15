Wyllbee broke into my wife's home to rob; Husband denies wife's cheating report

In a live interaction on social media shared by EDHUB, Kingsley refuted claims that his wife was involved in a sexual relationship with the deceased. He insisted that Nana Yaw was an armed robber attempting to break into his family’s home.

WyllBee Pulse Ghana

Kingsley recounted the events as told by his mother: "My mother told me she was sleeping with my son when she heard someone break down the first gate and make their way into the house. She asked who was there, and the person, wielding a big stone, started banging it against the door while shouting at them to open the door amidst threats to kill them."

According to Kingsley, the persistent attempt by the deceased to break into the house led the family to shout for help, resulting in Nana Yaw being apprehended and lynched by a mob while attempting to flee.

This new account contrasts sharply with earlier reports, which claimed that Wyllbee was staying overnight with Nana Yaa and went outside to urinate when he was spotted by occupants of the compound house.

Pulse Ghana

The earlier narrative suggested that when confronted, Wyllbee explained his presence as visiting his girlfriend. However, Nana Yaa allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage, escalating the situation and leading to the mob attack.

Kingsley vehemently denied this earlier narrative, asserting that his wife did not know the deceased. "That narrative cannot be true because I was in Ghana last year, and my wife always had a chamber pot in her room because she didn't want to go out at night to urinate. I even teased her about keeping a chamber pot in the room," he stated.

He further added that his 12-year-old son, who was present during the incident, corroborated the story of an attempted break-in.