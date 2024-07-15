Wyllbee broke into my wife's home to rob; Husband denies wife's cheating report

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A new development has emerged in the tragic case of Nana Yaw, known by his stage name Wyllbee, who was lynched in Abuakwa-Tanoso, Ashanti Region, while allegedly visiting his married girlfriend, Nana Yaa, on Friday, 5 July 2024.

Some media reports have brought forth a conflicting narrative from Kingsley, the abroad-based husband of Nana Yaa.

In a live interaction on social media shared by EDHUB, Kingsley refuted claims that his wife was involved in a sexual relationship with the deceased. He insisted that Nana Yaw was an armed robber attempting to break into his family’s home.

Kingsley recounted the events as told by his mother: "My mother told me she was sleeping with my son when she heard someone break down the first gate and make their way into the house. She asked who was there, and the person, wielding a big stone, started banging it against the door while shouting at them to open the door amidst threats to kill them."

According to Kingsley, the persistent attempt by the deceased to break into the house led the family to shout for help, resulting in Nana Yaw being apprehended and lynched by a mob while attempting to flee.

This new account contrasts sharply with earlier reports, which claimed that Wyllbee was staying overnight with Nana Yaa and went outside to urinate when he was spotted by occupants of the compound house.

The earlier narrative suggested that when confronted, Wyllbee explained his presence as visiting his girlfriend. However, Nana Yaa allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage, escalating the situation and leading to the mob attack.

Kingsley vehemently denied this earlier narrative, asserting that his wife did not know the deceased. "That narrative cannot be true because I was in Ghana last year, and my wife always had a chamber pot in her room because she didn't want to go out at night to urinate. I even teased her about keeping a chamber pot in the room," he stated.

He further added that his 12-year-old son, who was present during the incident, corroborated the story of an attempted break-in.

The conflicting accounts have added complexity to the investigation, which now must consider the differing testimonies. The Ghana Police Service is expected to investigate the incident further to uncover the truth behind the tragic death of Wyllbee.

