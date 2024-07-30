Late Wyllbee's alleged married lover hooted and cursed as court denies her bail

As Nana Yaa was escorted to a police van, she was met with hostility from Wyllbee's grieving family and supporters.

She concealed her face yet she was recognised and faced a barrage of curses and taunts. The crowd's anger was palpable, with family members and sympathisers expressing their grief and outrage.

The case has been adjourned to August 11, 2024. The incident reportedly occurred in Abuakwa-Tanoso, Ashanti Region, at a property owned by Nana Yaa's husband's family abroad.

Initial reports suggest that on July 5, 2024, Wyllbee was accused of theft by residents after being seen urinating in the compound. He allegedly claimed to be visiting Nana Yaa, who purportedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage, leading to suspicions and accusations of theft. This resulted in Wyllbee's tragic lynching.

Reports also indicate that Wyllbee's phone was destroyed during the incident. Uncorroborated contradictory accounts also suggest that Wyllbee attempted to break into Nana Yaa's room, prompting neighbours' intervention.