Late Wyllbee's alleged married lover hooted and cursed as court denies her bail

The deceased, who was identified as an up-and-coming musician, was allegedly lynched at her residence; Nana Yaa appeared in court alongside several alleged accomplices. The court denied her bail, leading to a volatile situation outside the courtroom.
The events at the Akropong District Court were tense as Nana Yaa Nyarko, implicated in the death of musician Wyllbee, faced an agitated crowd who accused her of playing a significant role in Wyllbee's death.
As Nana Yaa was escorted to a police van, she was met with hostility from Wyllbee's grieving family and supporters.
She concealed her face yet she was recognised and faced a barrage of curses and taunts. The crowd's anger was palpable, with family members and sympathisers expressing their grief and outrage.
The case has been adjourned to August 11, 2024. The incident reportedly occurred in Abuakwa-Tanoso, Ashanti Region, at a property owned by Nana Yaa's husband's family abroad.
Initial reports suggest that on July 5, 2024, Wyllbee was accused of theft by residents after being seen urinating in the compound. He allegedly claimed to be visiting Nana Yaa, who purportedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage, leading to suspicions and accusations of theft. This resulted in Wyllbee's tragic lynching.
Reports also indicate that Wyllbee's phone was destroyed during the incident. Uncorroborated contradictory accounts also suggest that Wyllbee attempted to break into Nana Yaa's room, prompting neighbours' intervention.
A stone allegedly used to break the door was recovered and is being used as evidence. Contrary to the deceased's mother's claims, Wyllbee's belongings were found elsewhere on the property, not near Nana Yaa's residence.