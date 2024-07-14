Sowutuom-based musician Wyllbee beaten to death at girlfriend's house in Kumasi

The bereaved family is reported as saying that Wyllbee did not inform any family member of his journey. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, 5th July 2024, he allegedly woke up to urinate outside when he was confronted by some residents of the compound house, who suspected him to be a thief, EDHUB reports.

It is further reported that the deceased explained to his attackers that he was not a criminal, and that he had come to spend time with his girlfriend in the house, but the girl allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage. A heated confrontation erupted and neighbours were alerted that a thief had been caught, resulting in Wyllbee being violently assaulted.

He was rushed to a local hospital early in the morning after his family was informed about the incident.

Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries after being transferred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for further medical treatment.

Pulse Ghana