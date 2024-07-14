Sowutuom-based musician Wyllbee beaten to death at girlfriend's house in Kumasi

According to a report by EDHUB on X, the deceased had travelled from Accra to Kumasi to spend several days with his girlfriend, who was married to a man abroad and lived with her in-laws, without him knowing.
Up-and-coming musician Nana Yaw, stage-named Wyllbee, from Sowutuom, reportedly met a tragic end when he was attacked at Abuakwa-Tanoso in the Ashanti Region while allegedly staying overnight at his girlfriend's home.
The bereaved family is reported as saying that Wyllbee did not inform any family member of his journey. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, 5th July 2024, he allegedly woke up to urinate outside when he was confronted by some residents of the compound house, who suspected him to be a thief, EDHUB reports.
It is further reported that the deceased explained to his attackers that he was not a criminal, and that he had come to spend time with his girlfriend in the house, but the girl allegedly denied knowing him to protect her marriage. A heated confrontation erupted and neighbours were alerted that a thief had been caught, resulting in Wyllbee being violently assaulted.
He was rushed to a local hospital early in the morning after his family was informed about the incident.
Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries after being transferred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for further medical treatment.
Wyllbee's untimely death has shocked both his fans and the local community. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing, with authorities urging calm as they seek to understand the events that led to the tragic outcome. Friends and family remember Wyllbee as a talented musician with a promising future, now cut short in a heartbreaking turn of events.