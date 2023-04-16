ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

24th VGMA Xperience concert: Ho brought to a standstill

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The 24th VGMA party train makes a grand stop in Ho, the city was brought to a standstill when nominees of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards thrilled fans with back-to-back hits and performances.

24thVGMA Xperience Concert Makes a Stop In HO
24thVGMA Xperience Concert Makes a Stop In HO

The 24th VGMA Xperience Concert is an amplified experience of music, bringing close to the public their favorites.

Recommended articles

The capital city was set ablaze once again, coming alive with performances from show-stoppers and VGMA-nominated artistes.

Vodafone Ghana and Charterhouse teamed up to create yet another unforgettable experience of a night of music, entertainment, and celebration at the Ho Sports Stadium on Saturday, April 15, with A-list artistes such as Chief One, Medikal, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Wendy Shay, Camidoh, Stonebwoy, 6 incredible unsung acts, and others electrified the stage with fans cheering and singing along.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24th VGMAs is produced by Charterhouse, with support from YANGO, TV3, KPMG, and Ebony Condoms, with media partners, and proudly brought to you by VODAFONE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 VGMA Xperience Concert is the ultimate prelude to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal

Find your hustle - Medikal to celebrity lookalikes

Davido

Davido's 'Unavailable' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

GHAMRO Chairman, Kojo Antwi

'Grammys, BET awards are not my thing' – Kojo Antwi reveals

Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

Listen to secular songs, some give good counsel like Amakye Dede - Daughters of Glorious Jesus