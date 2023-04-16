The 24th VGMA Xperience Concert is an amplified experience of music, bringing close to the public their favorites.
24th VGMA Xperience concert: Ho brought to a standstill
The 24th VGMA party train makes a grand stop in Ho, the city was brought to a standstill when nominees of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards thrilled fans with back-to-back hits and performances.
The capital city was set ablaze once again, coming alive with performances from show-stoppers and VGMA-nominated artistes.
Vodafone Ghana and Charterhouse teamed up to create yet another unforgettable experience of a night of music, entertainment, and celebration at the Ho Sports Stadium on Saturday, April 15, with A-list artistes such as Chief One, Medikal, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Wendy Shay, Camidoh, Stonebwoy, 6 incredible unsung acts, and others electrified the stage with fans cheering and singing along.
The 24th VGMAs is produced by Charterhouse, with support from YANGO, TV3, KPMG, and Ebony Condoms, with media partners, and proudly brought to you by VODAFONE.
The 2023 VGMA Xperience Concert is the ultimate prelude to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
