24th VGMA Xperience concert: Ho brought to a standstill

The capital city was set ablaze once again, coming alive with performances from show-stoppers and VGMA-nominated artistes.

Vodafone Ghana and Charterhouse teamed up to create yet another unforgettable experience of a night of music, entertainment, and celebration at the Ho Sports Stadium on Saturday, April 15, with A-list artistes such as Chief One, Medikal, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Wendy Shay, Camidoh, Stonebwoy, 6 incredible unsung acts, and others electrified the stage with fans cheering and singing along.

The 24th VGMAs is produced by Charterhouse, with support from YANGO, TV3, KPMG, and Ebony Condoms, with media partners, and proudly brought to you by VODAFONE.

