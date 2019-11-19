The third 3Music Awards will cement the scheme’s unique positioning in the entertainment space.

Fresh from a board retreat at the Volta Hotel in Akosombo where new members were coopted and structural changes made, the stage is set for what is expected to be a grand celebration of Ghanaian music and talent.

Leading the drive is the #PowerOf3 campaign, a marketing communication initiative that celebrates the third-year milestone of the event as well as asserts the three major strands that underpins its success and influence.

Organizers 3Music Networks say 3Music Awards 2020 will be executed to deliver an enhanced experience across three stands with a focus on THE MUSIC. THE FANS. THE IMPACT. The event they explain, seeks to reward creative arts excellence and social impact.

James Korsah Brown, Chairman of the board says:

“We are excited at the opportunity to continue building on the success of the last two editions. Next year’s scheme is being held on an even bigger scale. We are putting in work to ensure that we deliver optimal satisfaction to all stakeholders involved.”

The third 3Music Awards returns to the Fantasy Dome on March 28, 2020.

Nominees for the awards will be announced on January 31, 2020. The 2020 edition will also feature a Fan Day concert featuring key nominated talents on March 7, 2020.

3Music Awards 2020 will be aired live on Joy Prime, DSTV, Hitz FM and streamed live.

3Music Awards 2020 is produced by 3Music Networks with support from Multimedia Group, Multichoice (DSTV) and the Fantasy Dome.