He also won the Viral Song of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year, Digital Act Of The Year, Fan Army of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year, Video of the Year and Song of the Year- My Level.

The 3Music Awards was held on Saturday at the Fantasy Dome, Accra.

Below are all the winners.

Viral Song of the Year- Gringo by Shatta Wale

Gospel Song of the Year- Agbadza Gospel Medley by Bethel Revival Choir

Collaboration of the Year- Grind Day (remix) by Kwesi Arthur feat. Sarkodie & Medikal

Gospel Artiste of the Year- Bethel Revival Choir

Highlife Song of the Year- Wish Me Well by Kuami Eugene

Next Rated Act Of The Year- Kofi Mole

DJ of the Year- DJ Vyrusky

Breakthrough Act Of The Year-Wendy Shay

Hiplife Song of the Year- Selfish by King Promise

Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year- Gringo by Shatta Wale

Producer of the Year- MOG Beatz

Digital Act Of The Year- Shatta Wale

Afrobeats Song Of The Year- Bawasaba by Stonebwoy

Highlife Act of the Year- Kuami Eugene

Best Ghanaian International Act- Rocky Dawuni (USA)

Fan Army of the Year- Shatta Movement

Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year- Shatta Wale

Best Female Act of the Year- Adina

Video of the Year- Shatta Wale

Album of the Year- Epistles of Mama by Stonebwoy

African Act of the Year- Victor AD (Nigeria)

Hip-Hop Song of the Year- Stables by Joey B Ft. La Meme Gang

Song of the Year- My Level – Shatta Wale

Best Male Act of the year- Shatta Wale