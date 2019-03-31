He also won the Viral Song of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year, Digital Act Of The Year, Fan Army of the Year, Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year, Video of the Year and Song of the Year- My Level.
The 3Music Awards was held on Saturday at the Fantasy Dome, Accra.
Below are all the winners.
Viral Song of the Year- Gringo by Shatta Wale
Gospel Song of the Year- Agbadza Gospel Medley by Bethel Revival Choir
Collaboration of the Year- Grind Day (remix) by Kwesi Arthur feat. Sarkodie & Medikal
Gospel Artiste of the Year- Bethel Revival Choir
Highlife Song of the Year- Wish Me Well by Kuami Eugene
Next Rated Act Of The Year- Kofi Mole
DJ of the Year- DJ Vyrusky
Breakthrough Act Of The Year-Wendy Shay
Hiplife Song of the Year- Selfish by King Promise
Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year- Gringo by Shatta Wale
Producer of the Year- MOG Beatz
Digital Act Of The Year- Shatta Wale
Afrobeats Song Of The Year- Bawasaba by Stonebwoy
Highlife Act of the Year- Kuami Eugene
Best Ghanaian International Act- Rocky Dawuni (USA)
Fan Army of the Year- Shatta Movement
Reggae Dancehall Act of the Year- Shatta Wale
Best Female Act of the Year- Adina
Video of the Year- Shatta Wale
Album of the Year- Epistles of Mama by Stonebwoy
African Act of the Year- Victor AD (Nigeria)
Hip-Hop Song of the Year- Stables by Joey B Ft. La Meme Gang
Song of the Year- My Level – Shatta Wale
Best Male Act of the year- Shatta Wale