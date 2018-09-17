Pulse.com.gh logo
7 hidden messages in “The Reign” album cover artwork


7 hidden messages in Shatta Wale’s “The Reign” album cover artwork

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has finally unveiled the cover artwork and tracklist for his highly anticipated studio project, titled “The Reign”.

The “Ayoo” hitmaker unveiled the tracklist and cover artwork Friday, September 14, at the Accra Mall and even held a mini concert.

“The Reign” album cover artwork, in particular, was met with mixed reactions from fans and music lovers on social media. While his loyal SM fans hailed the art piece, others claim it may be subject to copyright infringement.

The album cover artwork features a very dark skinned Shatta Wale with gold dyed hair and chain and different inscriptions in the background.

We’ve carefully studied the artwork and found some hidden messages you may miss in the art piece designed by Kwame Kyei.

1. Release date

The cover artwork has the official release date hidden in it. The 17 track album will be released on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

2. Backed by the word of God

Shatta Wale believes in the Bible even though he sometimes goes contrary to the laws written in it. His album is backed by his favourite verse, which is Exodus 15:18 (it’s written in Roman numerals on the cover artwork).

The verse reads: “The Lord shall reign forever and ever.”

3. Majesty

His son, Alexander Majesty, is featured on the cover artwork. This may prove his unconditional love for the adorable boy he had with Shatta Michy.

4. Dancehall King

The self-acclaimed King of Dancehall featured his kingship title on the cover artwork. Maybe, he did this to remind his fellow musicians that he still reigns.

play

5. ‘Prove Dem Wrong’

Shatta Wale has always had the urge to prove his haters wrong and it seems this is the right time to execute that business. The phrase “prove dem [them] wrong” is boldly written on the cover artwork.

6. Bandana

Shatta Wale’s first showbiz name is featured on the cover artwork. Remember, he made it into the limelight with that name and the song “Bandana From Ghana” featuring rapper Tinny.

7. Militants

Even though he didn’t feature his protégées Militants on the album, he featured their names on the cover artwork. It’s a huge promotion for them.

The album features only one artiste – Olamide from Nigeria.

Below is the full album tracklist with credits.

play
