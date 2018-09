news

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has finally launched launch his long-awaited merchandise like he promised ahead of his “Reign” album launch today, September 14th, 2018 during the Social Media Week Accra at Accra Mall.

Shatta Wale's “Reign” album release is scheduled to come off in October at the Fantasy Dome.

The music gem is not joking when it comes to business and showbiz stuff as storm the Ghanaian market with his Reign Album outfit any moment from now.

The merchandise includes caps, shirts, cardigans and more. Each one of them has the Reign Logo on it in silver sparkles. The merchandise is entirely beautifully.