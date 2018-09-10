2018 Social Media Week successfully launched in Accra

news

The second edition of Social Media Week has officially been launched at the Accra Mall today Monday, 10 th September 2018.

This years edition seeks to bring together stakeholders to brainstorm on how to use social media as a tool to promote and develop businesses and the nation as a whole. The event kicked off today (10th September) and will end on the 14th of September with many promising and fun-filled sessions, interactions, networking as well.

The event is organised by Echo House Ghana, a youth marketing agency with beverage giant, Coca Cola as its sponsors. Present at the event was the Mayor of Accra, organizers, the media and some dignitaries.

Amongst these personalities were Marketing Manager of Accra Mall - Miss Denise Asare, Chief Head of Product and Services - Victor Bannerman-Chedid, C.E.O of Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyeman and many more who shared their thoughts on how social media continues to create safe spaces for conversations that border on social development amongst other topics.