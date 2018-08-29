Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

All you need to know about 2018 social media week


Social Media Week All you need to know about 2018 social media week

Like its done around the globe, Social Media Week seeks to highlight all the changing lifestyles, the trends and make a prediction of how and what the future will look like.

  • Published:
play

As social media continue to form an integral part of our daily lives whether from finding the most affordable clothes to building a support system out of strange online friends or finding love, it has one way or the other brought us closer.

Like its done around the globe, Social Media Week seeks to highlight all the changing lifestyles, the trends and make a prediction of how and what the future will look like, will in its second year in Ghana be discussing and providing an avenue for Ghanaians to have meaningful conversations aimed to bridging and bring us ever CLOSER.

play

 

Picking steam from the first edition last year that sent waves through the marketing, media and technology spaces in Ghana and got the President talking about the impact of the global event’s footprint in Ghana, this year’s edition happening from the 10th to the 14th of September promises more sessions, interactions, networking as well as double dose of the fun.

READ ALSO: Consolidated Bank slashed our allowances by 60% – Former Beige staff

The 5-day event will start with a launch event that will see the President, Minister of Communication, Mayor of Accra, organizers amongst other dignitaries share their thoughts on how social media continues to create safe spaces for conversations that border on social development amongst other topics. After this, a series of activities from the unveiling of ‘a giant Mural’ to ‘Closer doesn’t mean Colder’ at the University of Ghana campus aimed at discussing some of the ills of social media and how to navigate the landmine and end with a ‘Cooking Masterclass’ with the Mukase Chic.

play

 

Day two will focus on ‘Freelancers and Start-ups’. Sessions will put emphasis on how the ‘Gig Economy’ in Ghana functions, in the age of social media and proliferation of pseudo freelancers how the platforms can be harnessed for growth. There will also a spotlight on how agencies should plan and work as they prepare to fit into the ever-changing social space with technology as their competitive advantage. Sessions like ‘Personal Branding’, ‘Original Hangout with Debola Lagos’ among others will also happen on Day Two.

The 3rd day will be all about ‘Brands and Consumers’ as they circle each other and continue to build a more trusting relationship. The day will see discussions from ‘Choosing the right platform to get closer’ to ‘Style Inspiration with Renee Q and Empress Jamila’ to ‘Building Personal Relationship at Scale’ to ‘Leveraging on Social Media as PR for your Brand’. Masterclasses for Facebook and Creative Brainstorming’.

play

 

READ ALSO: Databank says it is not into commercial banking

On Thursday, the conversations will switch to ‘Tech and Environment’. As our lifestyle adapts life in the fast tech lane, ‘The Future of FinTech’ will be one of the pivotal conversations as well as ‘The New Media’, ‘The Planeteers’ and ‘Content Creation Masterclass’.

Like always, EchoHouse and its organizing partners, Pulse Creatives, will bring the fun home on the last day with the ‘Goldfish Effect’ discussing how to create content that can engage people in 5 seconds, ‘YouTube and BBC Masterclasses’, ‘Taking Your Music Global’, the ‘Instagram Runway’ and ‘Concert’ to crown it off.

So, for the content creators, freelancers, tech enthusiast, media and marketing professionals, you don’t have an excuse. It is curated specifically for you to delight and creates conversations that will live beyond social media. Explore topics like individualism, identity, communal living as well as understanding the growing trends in the world of tech, media, and marketing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Collapsed Banks: Customers worried over inaccessibility of cash at Beige bank Collapsed Banks Customers worried over inaccessibility of cash at Beige bank
Collapsed Banks: Consolidated Bank slashed our allowances by 60% – Former Beige staff Collapsed Banks Consolidated Bank slashed our allowances by 60% – Former Beige staff
Banking In Ghana: Databank says it is not into commercial banking Banking In Ghana Databank says it is not into commercial banking
Bank of Ghana: BoG makes major changes at top management level Bank of Ghana BoG makes major changes at top management level
Bank Mergers: IMF welcomes clean-up of banking sector Bank Mergers IMF welcomes clean-up of banking sector
Conflict of Interest? GNPC buys $7.5m property from CEO's former company Conflict of Interest? GNPC buys $7.5m property from CEO's former company

Recommended Videos

Passion Air Ghana: Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana Passion Air Ghana Latest domestic airline starts operations in Ghana
Business News: Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living Business News Defunct Capital Bank manager now grills pork for a living
Otuo Acheampong: ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst Otuo Acheampong ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst



Top Articles

1 Banks Collapse Duncan Williams tells Christians to shut up on...bullet
2 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
3 Banks Merger 400 BEIGE bank staff sacked as restructure of...bullet
4 Menzgold Issues Ace Ankomah questions Menzgold’s defense after...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 UT Bank Collapse UT’s Kofi Amoabeng defrauded us - Lushann...bullet
7 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings...bullet
8 Bank of Ghana BoG makes major changes at top management levelbullet
9 Conflict of Interest? GNPC buys $7.5m property from...bullet
10 Collapsed Banks Consolidated Bank to lay off 1700...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
8 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet

Business

CSR Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel launches 2018 ‘Kilo of Kindness’ charity campaign
Kwabena Donkor, former Minister of Power
Bank Crisis BoG is promoting foreign banks – Donkor
Minimum Capital Requirement Ecobank Ghana meets GHS400 MCR
Uber Ghana review: Is Uber Ghana a prop or flop?
Uber drivers threaten to strike again