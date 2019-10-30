Drawing massive fans to concerts is no joke. It takes a lot of sleepless nights, strategic planning and enormous investment to move the crowd.

Despite this, some Ghanaian music fanbases haven’t let down their artistes. They deserve some credit.

We share with you nine Ghanaian musicians who pulled massive crowd to their concerts.

Maccasio

The Tamale-based rap artiste who runs his own label business (with little support from investors) is one of the most influential musicians in the country. He popped out of nowhere a few years ago but he has proven on several occasions that he’s in charge of his strong fan army called '69'. He pulled over 20,000 fans to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on two different occasions. In 2017, he filled almost half of the Accra Sports Stadium with his “Northern Explosion” concert, and in 2018, he pulled over 4,000 fans to the Bukom Boxing Arena with his “Total Shutdown” concert.

Fancy Gadam

Maccasio’s arc-rival is another 'behemoth' in the music industry. The VGMA 2017 “Best New Artiste” winner’s rise into the mainstream fashion came as a shock a few years ago when photos of his first major concert went viral on social media. He has filled the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on several occasions. On record, he is the first Ghanaian musician to fill the Bukom Boxing Arena – a 4,000 capacity boxing arena.

Shatta Wale

The controversial dancehall star isn’t new with massive concert turnouts. Recently, he bragged, “I am one of the boys who started this community shows in Ghana. I did community shows in Nima, James Town, and others…but I thank God that every artiste in Ghana is now learning where I started schooling from.” In 2015, he rebelled against Charterhouse Productions – the organisers of the annual VGMA – after he was snubbed by organising a massive beach concert in James Town. Since then, he has held several concerts, drawing tens of thousands of crowds all the time. His recent concert at the Fantasy Dome saw over 20,000 fans in attendance.

Sarkodie

“This is Tema” isn’t the first successful concert the BET Award-winning musician has held in his career. His annual concert, “Rapperholic”, has been running for the past seven years – and it’s been successful. Thousands of his loyal fans attend the concert every year.

Stonebwoy

The afro-dancehall star has two annual concerts: “Ashaiman to the World” and “Bhim Nation”. "Ashaiman to the World", in particular, has been a successful event. According to different eye witness accounts, over 40,000 fans stormed last year’s concert. The concert has been running for over five years, and the numbers keep multiplying every year.

Kofi Kinaata

Thousands of fans of the former High-Grade Family label signee trooped to the Jubilee Park in Takoradi for the first edition of “Made In Taadi” concert last year. The first of its kind, reports say over 20,000 fans stormed the venue to watch the Takoradi-native perform. Sarkodie, Pappy Kojo, Joey B, Quamina MP and other stars also supported him.

Patapaa

His music might sound absurd – but the “One Corner” hitmaker has one of the strongest fan armies in Ghana music. This effectuated at the launch of his maiden “Pa2pa Scopatumanaa” album held in Agona Swedru in August this year. Thousands stormed the venue to watch him perform.

King Promise

The afro-pop star wowed everyone this year with his maiden album launch and concert held in his hometown, Nungua in Accra. The Nungua Authority Park on the night of September 28 was filled with thousands of fans who were thrilled by King Promise and his colleagues including Fameye, Kryme, Joey B, Mr Eazi, Medikal, La Meme Gang and others.

Edem

The VRMG label owner’s flagship concert “Edemfest” hit its high during the second edition which was held last year. According to different reports, the concert which was held in Keta, Volta Region, attracted between 20,000 and 50,000 fans.