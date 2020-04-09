According to the “My Baby” hitmaker, he noticed this pattern during his four-year working experience at MTN Hitmaker reality show as a talent scout and producer.

His said in his findings, he realised that about 98 per cent of rappers who deliver in Twi always talk about unrealistic things and ‘things that don’t make sense’.

He described this pattern as a ‘one-way rap’, adding that they don’t make sense when analysed.

Magnom tweeted on Wednesday, April 8, “Was a talent scout and producer on MtnHitmaker for 4 years. We noticed a one-way rap pattern of about 98% of the twi rappers. Talking about unrealistic “cartoonish” things.. things that don’t even make sense to the mind when analysed.”