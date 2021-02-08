The track which was produced by Melody Boss euglogises the crème de la crème of Ghana’s entertainment industry.

It is a song that weaves the names of artistes, actors, actresses, journalists and other celebrities into a melodious tune.

Speaking to Pulse.com.gh, Jeydolph said the composed the song in appreciation of the hard work of key actors in the entertainment industry.

“You know it’s not easy to make it in the entertainment industry, so those who have been able to break through need to be celebrated,” he said.

“‘Big Ups’ is a song dedicated to all the Ghanaian celebrities and that is why a mentioned their individual names in the song.”

You can steam ‘Big Ups” on Audiomack (https://audiomack.com/jeydolph/song/jeydolph-bigupsprod-by-melody-boss?key=j)