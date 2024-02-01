Afua Asantewaa reveals paying over GHC9k to speed up Sing-a-thon verification

The Sing-a-thon, a marathon singing endeavor, captivated audiences as Asantewaa embarked on her vocal journey on December 24, 2023. The melodic odyssey concluded on December 29, spanning an astounding 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Asantewaa’s dedication to her craft and endurance in the face of vocal challenges mesmerized supporters worldwide. The Sing-a-thon wasn’t merely a personal feat but a testament to human resilience.

The decision to expedite the verification process underscores the significance of Asantewaa’s achievement and her commitment to transparency. While the monetary investment expedites the validation process, it also reflects the meticulousness and rigor associated with Guinness World Records.

