Afua Asantewaa reveals paying over GHC9k to speed up Sing-a-thon verification

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian world record contender for the longest singing marathon, Afua Asantewaa, has revealed that she paid $750 to expedite the verification process with Guinness World Records.

In an interview on Joy Prime, she shared that the usual verification process takes up to 12 weeks, prompting her decision to fast-track it after two weeks of waiting.

The Sing-a-thon, a marathon singing endeavor, captivated audiences as Asantewaa embarked on her vocal journey on December 24, 2023. The melodic odyssey concluded on December 29, spanning an astounding 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Asantewaa’s dedication to her craft and endurance in the face of vocal challenges mesmerized supporters worldwide. The Sing-a-thon wasn’t merely a personal feat but a testament to human resilience.

The decision to expedite the verification process underscores the significance of Asantewaa’s achievement and her commitment to transparency. While the monetary investment expedites the validation process, it also reflects the meticulousness and rigor associated with Guinness World Records.

With the spotlight firmly fixed on Asantewaa’s accomplishment, the world eagerly awaits the official recognition from Guinness World Records, solidifying her place in history as a singing sensation and a beacon of perseverance.

Dorcas Agambila

