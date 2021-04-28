RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ama Slay, Fameye join forces for new party anthem "Yengyi Yeni" (WATCH)

Although quite a newbie in the game, Ama Slay has evidently come to slay in the music game as seen in her newest Fameye-assisted audiovisual; Yengi Yeni.

Ama Slay and Fameye on set
She’s proved her mettle with previous releases and she’s set to further blow up the minds of fans and music lovers with this joint off her debut EP; “I Am Ama.”

Spanning over 18 minutes of musical goodness, the 6-track EP is set to introduce her talent to a wider range of key industry players right down to the layman on the streets.

Judging from the quality of songs and the entire production, it’s tipped to be just the ultimate launchpad to sustained stardom.

Get in the mood for dope tunes right from; Father, I Guess, Intentions, My Heart, Ohh Nana to the potential monster hit single featuring Fameye – Yengi Yeni.

Production credits on this work of art goes to the renowned producers, Peewezel and Laxio Beatz.

It’s a masterpiece detailing every facet of the fabulous life of Ama Slay as she dabbles in a multi-lingual lyrical approach on the certified banger; Yengyi Yeni featuring Fameye.

