Ama Slay, Fameye join forces for new party anthem "Yengyi Yeni" (WATCH)

Spanning over 18 minutes of musical goodness, the 6-track EP is set to introduce her talent to a wider range of key industry players right down to the layman on the streets.

Judging from the quality of songs and the entire production, it’s tipped to be just the ultimate launchpad to sustained stardom.

Get in the mood for dope tunes right from; Father, I Guess, Intentions, My Heart, Ohh Nana to the potential monster hit single featuring Fameye – Yengi Yeni.

Production credits on this work of art goes to the renowned producers, Peewezel and Laxio Beatz.