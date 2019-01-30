Anokye Supremo underwent the surgery to remove a tumour from his brain which badly affected his eyesight before he left Ghana for treatment.

A colleague who is in India with the singer, sobbing in uncontrollable tears, confirmed the sad news to Kofi Tv from the hospital in India. According to the friend who spoke on Kofi TV live broadcast, Anokye’s condition improved on Saturday where all machines were taken off him as he was able breath well without any technical support.

However, he added that on Monday he was informed by the Doctors that Anokye had cardiac arrest and was placed on life support but he couldn’t make it and later gave up the ghost.

At the time of this publication, the colleague mentioned that the body of Supremo is being dressed to be deposited in a morgue at the hospital.

We at pulse.com.gh express our deep condolences to the family and friends of Anokye Supremo.

