The “fvck you challenge” was started by Nigeria’s Kiss Daniel after he dropped a single titled “Fvck You” which sparked a controversy that he was jabbing Davido.

However, the song caught the attention of many musical acts who started making covers of it to address some issues too, propelling the challenge to go viral.

Tiwa Savage who has been on break from music and social media also showed up with her ‘Fcvk You’ cover which set the whole challenge ablaze on another level.

Ghanaian singer, Becca, made her “Fvck You” cover too in which she addressed a “side chick” story and mentioned the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, Juliet Ibrahim and songstress Efya.

Latest Ghanaian musician to join the challenge is dancehall act, Stonebwoy, who decided to dish out a message to slay queens in his "Fvck You" cover.

In his freestyle, the Bhim President sang about how in the next few years, anti-wrinkle creams won't able to save the slay queens from ageing. "As you dey perambulate body dey weak, kotoka to Dubai everyday of the Week" he said in the song.

Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us.