The 15-track album which has been much publicised in and outside of Ghana has been released by Legacy Life Entertainment record label.

Containing melodious highlife and afrobeats sounds, the album features some top local and international musical geniuses including Kojo Antwi, Wizkid, Sarkodie, Mugeez, Omar Sterling, Simi and Raye.

“CCTV” featuring Sarkodie and Mugeez, “Tokyo” featuring Wizkid, “Abena” and recently released “Bra” featuring Kojo Antwi which were released as singles come off of the album.

The album release was preceded by two private exclusive listening sessions; one held in London last week and another one held in Accra over the weekend.

Click AS PROMISED to stream the full album.