The award show happening tonight, 7th May 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) has seen the 'Terminator' singer being adjudged as the Best African Artiste of Year.
Asake beats Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel and others to win Best African Artiste at 24th VGMA
Asake has emerged as one of the big winners at the 24th edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, beat competition from Arya Star, Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Libianca and The Therapist to win the award.
The Nigerian singer out of the Blues has become a household name in Africa in beyond. Asake is famed for his unique way of singing in Yoruba over an uptempo Afro and Amapiano-styled production.
His song, 'Sungba' shot him to fame in 2022 and since then, his popularity only keeps skyrocketing across Africa and the world.
He dropped his debut album, 'Mr. Money with the Vibe' in 2022 and the songs on the project reigned in music charts in Ghana, Nigeria and other countries.
Asake's multiple hit tracks and impact in the music space over this short period of time have accordingly received recognition at Ghana's biggest music award scheme as he was crowned as the Best African Artiste of the Year.
