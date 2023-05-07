Asake beats Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel and others to win Best African Artiste at 24th VGMA

Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, beat competition from Arya Star, Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Libianca and The Therapist to win the award.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian singer out of the Blues has become a household name in Africa in beyond. Asake is famed for his unique way of singing in Yoruba over an uptempo Afro and Amapiano-styled production.

His song, 'Sungba' shot him to fame in 2022 and since then, his popularity only keeps skyrocketing across Africa and the world.

He dropped his debut album, 'Mr. Money with the Vibe' in 2022 and the songs on the project reigned in music charts in Ghana, Nigeria and other countries.