A standout moment during Asake's recent concert at the O2 was his grand entrance, arriving on stage via a helicopter situated in the middle of the arena.
Asake makes history with sold out O2 Arena show and magnificent helicopter entrance
Ahmed Oloade, popularly known as Asake, on Sunday night made history as the first Nigerian newbie to sell out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.
He treated the audience to a mix of tracks from his debut album, 'Mr Money With The Vibe,' and his second project, 'Work Of Art.' The event also featured special guest appearances by his fellow YBNL label mate, Fireboy DML, as well as Lil Kesh and other talented artists.
The lineup of performers included notable names like Olamide, Fireboy, and Tiwa Savage. However, due to the O2 Arena's curfew regulations, the show had to conclude earlier than planned.
Asake's music has consistently resonated with Nigerians both at home and abroad since his breakthrough. In September 2022, he unveiled his debut album, "Mr Money," which achieved a significant milestone by setting a record for the highest opening day streams for an African album on Apple Music up to that point.
With this accomplishment, Asake joins the ranks of Nigerian music stars such as Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy who have successfully sold out the prestigious O2 Arena.
