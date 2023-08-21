Asake makes history with sold out O2 Arena show and magnificent helicopter entrance

He treated the audience to a mix of tracks from his debut album, 'Mr Money With The Vibe,' and his second project, 'Work Of Art.' The event also featured special guest appearances by his fellow YBNL label mate, Fireboy DML, as well as Lil Kesh and other talented artists.

The lineup of performers included notable names like Olamide, Fireboy, and Tiwa Savage. However, due to the O2 Arena's curfew regulations, the show had to conclude earlier than planned.

Asake's music has consistently resonated with Nigerians both at home and abroad since his breakthrough. In September 2022, he unveiled his debut album, "Mr Money," which achieved a significant milestone by setting a record for the highest opening day streams for an African album on Apple Music up to that point.