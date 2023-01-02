Audiomack presents Stonebwoy with a plaque for being the first Ghanaian artist to hit 100 million streams

Pulse Ghana

In 2020, Stonebwoy set a record with his fourth studio album, Anloga Junction, which received the most streams for a Ghanaian album. The album, which featured hit artists from around the globe like Spanker, Kojo Antwi, Nasty C, Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, Zlatan, became not only is the album the most streamed Ghanaian project but also the first Ghanaian album to receive 10 million streams on Audiomack.

The following year, the recording and performing artist became the first Ghanaian musician to reach 100 million streams on the site for his hit single, 1Gad, setting and shattering a record which was shared by Audiomack in September 2021, and recently in 2022.

The plaque was presented to Stonebwoy by Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack, Jason Johnson, and Director of Brand and Media partnerships for Audiomack, Charlotte Bwana, at the 2022 Afrochella Festival in Accra, Ghana where he headlined the first day of the two-day festival.

Expressing his gratitude, Stonebwoy said "This is for everyone who streamed my music, God’s blessings to you all. I promise you that next year, I am going to drop an Album."

Audiomack remains committed to promoting African music and talent.

About Audiomack

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. As of January 2021, Audiomack is the top ranked music streaming app on Apple’s iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya.