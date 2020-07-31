Traversing the vast world of music discovery on streaming services looking for what Ghanaian or Afrobeats song(s) is banging in the country is daunting, but Berima Sean Bills Ghana’s finest MC and Hypeman has invested considerable resources and research in “Accra Country” playlist curation—helping the Music lover or Afrobeats listener find their way in the musical wilderness.

“Accra country" is local slang used by millennials to describe the various entertainment, Nightlife and lifestyle activities in the city of Accra thus the playlist is a carefully selected most eclectic and exportable club bangers grooving party people from the streets of Accra Country and beyond.

READ ALSO: Big moment for Ghana - Sarkodie lauds Shatta Wale over Beyoncé collab

Accra Country is 38 songs playlist spinning 122 minutes across all the digital platforms and updated every Friday. The Playlist also consist of Top 10 GH most played songs on across all streaming platforms worldwide also feature songs of Ghanaian born artist in the diaspora making waves in the top charts. Accra country playlist will serve as platform to discover new and emerging artist doing the most to push their song.

Accra Country By Barima Sean Billsjpg

“Accra country aims to be a leading digital curator to push Ghanaian music and GH pop culture through music, nightlife and lifestyle” Berima Sean Bills said Berima Sean Bills has been in the forefront of pushing Ghana and Afrobeat to the world.

The Award winning Night life advocate also doubles as the in house MC at Ghana’s number 1 night club Twist night Club. Berima Sean Bills has shared stage with several top to acts Like Cardi B, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta wale, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Diplo, Davido, Kidi, Mayorkun, King Promise, Zaltan and many others.

Barima Sean Bills

This is huge undoubtedly and the only way to get BSB to reach higher heights is to inspired him on. If you happens to be an artiste,producer,music fan etc then he deserves your love. Congrats champ more medallions for your hardwork.

Enjoy 'Accra Country' from these streaming platforms Boomplay, Audiomack, Apple Music and Spotify by clicking/tapping on any of them.