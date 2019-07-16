Shatta Wale has been featured by world renowned Beyonce on the Lion King album.
In a track titled ‘Already’, Beyonce and Shatta Wale featured with a host of artistes on the album titled The Lion King: The Gift digitally released on July 11, 2019.
Shatta Wale in announcing the big feat posted on Twitter:
BREAKING NEWS !!!!!!
Beyonce ft shatta Wale
Dem never see wonders
#Lionking
He later followed his post with a screenshot:
The album features other African artistes including Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage.