The video comes off “Black is King” – a visual album for Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack.

Parts of the video was shot in Ghana and also features DWP Academy – a popular dance group in Ghana.

The video is preluded by a quote from Rafiki in “The Lion King”, followed by some beautiful scenes in Ghana with delightful choreography in the mix.

It also shows a beautiful chemistry between Shatta Wale and Beyoncé.

Watch the full video below and share your ratings (over 10) below.