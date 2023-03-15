Big win for Black Sherif as he's billed to perform at 2023 Something in the Water music festival

The list includes everyone from rap legends Lil Wayne, Clipse and Wu-Tang Clan, to soul and disco icons Grace Jones and Chic, to folk and country stars Mumford & Sons and Maren Morris.

Ghana’s darling boy Black Sherif is the only Ghanaian performing at the festival and Ghanaians could not be more proud right now.

Mumford & Sons, Yendry, Wu-Tang Clan, Flo Milli, Kehlani, Ayra Starr, and others will also perform at the Virginia Beach festival

It’s almost a completely different mix of performers compared to the 2022 festival held in Washington, D.C., with the exception of rapper Lil Uzi Vert. Pusha T (a member of Clipse) and producer/DJ Kaytranada were at the original festival in 2019 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Here’s the lineup that was released just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

This year’s festival also includes the return of the Pop Up Church service at the Oceanfront. The lineup for that event is expected to be announced soon. Pharrell also shared more details about other events for the community, including free events at Mount Trashmore ahead of the festival on April 14.