The award-winning singer has teamed up Medikal, Ghana's reigning best rapper, for a new track that he has titled 'NetWerk'. The song is set to be released on August 28th.

Medikal

This wouldn't be the first time the pair have worked together as they have songs like "Distant Relationship" and "For You" which have become the favourite of many, hence, indicating that their upcoming tune would certainly be a banger too.

Though Bisa Kdei has been working to release his fourth studio album, it is unclear if this song will make it to the album that is expected to feature international artistes as well as some Ghanaian acts.

Sista Afia - Kro Kro No feat. Bisa Kdei

Before, Bisa released “Ofie Nipa” which featured Sista Afia, and now the 'Brother Brother' singer with this new one Medikal is reminding us that he's got a wild collection of songs resting in his archives.