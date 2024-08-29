ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bisa Kdei vows to fight for Highlife, tells why Ghanaians can't sell shows abroad

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has expressed his dissatisfaction with the promotion of Highlife music in Ghana, arguing that the country is not fully utilising the Year of Return initiative to its advantage.

Bisa Kdei
Bisa Kdei

Speaking in an interview on Onua TV, Bisa Kdei claimed that Ghanaians are missing a golden opportunity by focusing too much on foreign music genres like Amapiano and Afrobeats instead of Highlife, which is integral to Ghanaian culture.

Recommended articles

“If people come to Ghana, what are we selling? Are we selling Highlife or Afrobeats?” Bisa Kdei questioned.

Bisa Kdei
Bisa Kdei Bisa Kdei Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Bisa Kdei believes this lack of emphasis on Highlife affects the international appeal of Ghanaian artists. “When the diasporans and tourists come and all they hear are Afrobeats, that is what they will take back. So when people say Ghanaians can’t sell shows outside, whose fault is that? We are not promoting the Ghanaian culture enough. This is me talking from my experience,” he argued.

The Highlife artist shared an incident where he confronted a DJ for playing only Nigerian songs at a club, emphasising his commitment to advocating for the genre.

“This is our song, we have to promote it. I have chosen Highlife as my career, so I have to fight for it. That is why I’ve been very outspoken,” Bisa Kdei stated.

Bisa Kdei, known for some of the most popular contemporary highlife songs, remains dedicated to ensuring the authentic Ghanaian genre gets the recognition and promotion he believes it deserves, both in Ghana and internationally.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei vows to fight for Highlife, tells why Ghanaians can't sell shows abroad

Maddy Maznaz

Maddy Maznaz stuns with dance video for 'Till Morning Comes'

DJ A.Y: African-American producer releases highly anticipated EP ‘Craze Interlude’

DJ A.Y: African-American producer releases highly anticipated EP ‘Craze Interlude’

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale praises Samini as he trolls Stonebwoy over Grammy omission cry