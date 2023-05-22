The Palladium, with its impressive seating capacity of 2,100, was filled with enthusiastic fans who were treated to an unforgettable night. The atmosphere was charged with sensational music, creating an ambience brimming with excitement and energy.
Black Sherif’s debut concert in New York solidifies his supremacy as 'Artist of the Year'
The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif has made his highly anticipated debut in New York City at the Palladium, Times Square with an electrifying performance.
Recommended articles
As the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, expectations were high for Black Sherif’s performance, and he did not disappoint.
The crowd was in awe as he took the stage, delivering an energetic and captivating show that left everyone mesmerized.
His unique blend of afrobeat, highlife, and hip-hop had the audience grooving and singing along to every song. Hits like “Money,” “First Sermon,” “Second Sermon” and “Villian I Never Was” resonated with the crowd, who were fully immersed in the music.
After the concert, the ‘Konongo Crooner’ took to social media to share his heartfelt gratitude to fans in the diaspora for the outpouring of love.
“Thank you, New York City. I love you. I’ll be back again,” he shared along with a video reel of the night which critics and fans have described as a true celebration of music and culture.
His debut in New York City has also solidified his position as one of the most exciting and promising artists in the industry.
It is quite evident that Black Sherif left the stage with a sense of accomplishment, knowing that he had touched the hearts of his fans and made a lasting impression on the New York City music scene.
For those fortunate enough to witness Black Sherif’s New York City debut, it was a night of pure magic. The energy, the music, and the love in the room created an experience that will be cherished for years to come.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh