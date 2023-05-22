Black Sherif’s debut concert in New York solidifies his supremacy as 'Artist of the Year'

As the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, expectations were high for Black Sherif’s performance, and he did not disappoint.

The crowd was in awe as he took the stage, delivering an energetic and captivating show that left everyone mesmerized.

His unique blend of afrobeat, highlife, and hip-hop had the audience grooving and singing along to every song. Hits like “Money,” “First Sermon,” “Second Sermon” and “Villian I Never Was” resonated with the crowd, who were fully immersed in the music.

After the concert, the ‘Konongo Crooner’ took to social media to share his heartfelt gratitude to fans in the diaspora for the outpouring of love.

“Thank you, New York City. I love you. I’ll be back again,” he shared along with a video reel of the night which critics and fans have described as a true celebration of music and culture.

His debut in New York City has also solidified his position as one of the most exciting and promising artists in the industry.

It is quite evident that Black Sherif left the stage with a sense of accomplishment, knowing that he had touched the hearts of his fans and made a lasting impression on the New York City music scene.