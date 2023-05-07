The young Ghanaian singer has been crowned as the Artiste of the Year at the just-ended music awards show which happened at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).
Black Sherif wins Artiste of The Year at 24th VGMAs
Black Sherif has grabbed the biggest award from the 24th edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
Black Sherif battled the Artiste of the Year category with Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, Kidi, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle.
Black Sherif who also performed at the award show grabbed other awards from the night as his 'Kwaku The Traveller' track was also adjudged Vodafone Popular Song of the Year. He also won Best Hip Hop Song of the Year with the same track.
Excited Black Sherif whilst on stage after picking his award said: "this is crazy because four years ago I was in my final year at Kumasiv Academy and four years after see me here, song of the year, this is for my family, for Konongo Zongo, I love you guys so much, blessings".
