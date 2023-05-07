Black Sherif wins Artiste of The Year at 24th VGMAs

Black Sherif who also performed at the award show grabbed other awards from the night as his 'Kwaku The Traveller' track was also adjudged Vodafone Popular Song of the Year. He also won Best Hip Hop Song of the Year with the same track.

Excited Black Sherif whilst on stage after picking his award said: "this is crazy because four years ago I was in my final year at Kumasiv Academy and four years after see me here, song of the year, this is for my family, for Konongo Zongo, I love you guys so much, blessings".