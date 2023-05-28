Black Sherif's satanic signs at concert a marketing strategy - Arnold Biadoo

This has since sparked conversation on social media with netizens expressing their thoughts on the artiste recent stagecraft

Speaking about this latest development on UTV's showbiz night, Arnold submitted that the craft of Blacko during his performance could be a marketing strategy and not necessarily how the conversation is being directed.

"I won't begrudge anybody that links that symbol to Illuminati, It is obvious the sign is satanic, however, let's understand that this is show business and one of the critical elements in this game is marketing,

the likes of JayZ, Beyonce, Rihanna, and our very own Sarkodie have been linked to being a part of the secret society, this has been a conspiracy theory over the years and these artistes thrive on generating conversation to market their craft.

hence Blacko's appearance on stage with the Baphomet symbol does not necessarily make him a part of the secret society but it's all part of the marketing"