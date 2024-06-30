ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy makes African history in sold-out London stadium concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy becomes the first African artist to headline the London stadium twice.

In another landmark feat, the Grammy winner made history on June 29, 2024, after he sold out the 80,000-capacity London Stadium in one of the stops for his record-making 'I Told Them' tour.

This becomes the second time Burna Boy is selling out the stadium after becoming the first African artist to headline the stadium in June 2023.

At the concert, Burna Boy, who has made a name for himself for his superlative stagemanship dazzled fans with a collection of his smash hits while being accompanied by his famous Outsiders Band.

Several Nigerian artists were present at the concert including rapper Odumodublvck and Street Hop sensation Shallipopi who performed their hit collaboration 'Cast'.

Street pop star Seyi Vibez also joined Burna Boy on stage for a performance of their single 'Giza' which is one of the songs on his 7th album 'I Told Them'.

Other Nigerian artists at the event include alternative music star Boj and Afrobeats star Omah Lay, who during an interview with Pulse Nigeria, referred to Burna Boy as the only Nigerian artist he looks up to.

Burna Boy's latest London stadium concert is another testament to his status as one of the biggest artists in the world as he continues to record several firsts for an African artist.

