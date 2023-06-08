ADVERTISEMENT
Camidoh nominated for 2023 B.E.T awards in "Best New International Act" category

Dorcas Agambila

Ghana's "Sugarcane", Camidoh, has landed his first ever B.E.T awards nomination.

The talented musician will compete for the award against a diverse lineup of international artists.

The nominees in the category include ASAKE from Nigeria, FLO from the UK, LIBIANCA from Cameroon, MAUREEN from France, MC RYAN SP from Brazil, PABI COOPER from South Africa, RAYE from the UK, and WERENOI from France.

Each nominee represents a unique expression of creative talent and contributes to the celebration of Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports.

The "BET Awards" is set to commemorate 50 years of Hip Hop and will be broadcast live on BET on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. The event, known as Culture's Biggest Night, promises to be an exciting celebration of the global impact of the Hip Hop genre.

Camidoh's nomination is a testament to his rising prominence in the music industry and his ability to captivate audiences with his exceptional artistry.

