‘Chairman is quick to remove credit from me’ - Stonebwoy on Grammy controversy

But, many people doubted. Many social media users and journalists, including Kwame Dadzie of Citi FM, challenged his nomination.

Rocky Dawuni in a recent interview said it was wrong for any artiste including Stonebwoy to claim that they have been nominated for the Grammys because he or she featured on the album nominated.

According to Dawuni, it doesn’t work that way, and urged anyone who thought otherwise to verify from the official website of the Grammy Awards.

He further explained that there are rules and criteria in selecting a nominee in the Recording Academy. Rocky indicated that a nomination adds immense value to one’s craft; however, it should not be taken likely.

All these came on the back of Stomebwoy claiming to have had three nominations because be featured on works that are nominated.

Meanwhile, Stonewboy has thrown subtle shots at Rocky Dawuni saying he is quick to remove credit from a young kid like him.

In a post on his Snapchat story on November 28th, 2021, Stonebwoy claims he is aware of Rocky Dawuni and others who remove credit. He thought they had turned a new leaf but they are still the same.