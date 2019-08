Produced by Black Avenue Muzik producer Rony Turn Me Up, the infectious afrobeats record was recorded in both Ghana and Nigeria.

In the 3 minutes slow-tempo tune, Simi assures D-Black that he will stay in ‘their relationship’, no matter the circumstances.

D-Black, in his verse, promised to reciprocate, and be her protector.

According to D-Black’s management, the music video will be released in the coming weeks.

Stream the full song below and don’t forget to share your views with us.