The fan, only identified as Big Joe, during the Legendary musician’s performance at the just ended MTN Music Festival 2019, mounted the stage, whispered something to Daddy Lumba and started throwing some cedi notes at him.

However, at a point, the “Aben Wo Aha” singer signalled Big Joe to shun but out of excitement of earlier getting a shout out from Daddy Lumba, the former still kept on with his act.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama McBrown shows off her baby bump with a touching message

In a video sighed by pulse.com.gh, Big Joe’s persistent act of still showering the money on D.L apparently got him upset that he briefly halted his performance to drive him away in a way that is quite embarrassing.

Watch video below and tell us what you think.