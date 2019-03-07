The actress was reported to have delivered in Canada some days ago and she has now taken to Instagram to share with her fans how grateful she is to the Maker for blessing her with a child.

She posted a photo of her baby bump with a caption that quite details her “lonely hours” of ridicules and questions whilst she hasn’t conceived yet after years of her marriage to Maxwell Mensah.

An excerpt of the actress' caption reads that “I've had many tears and sorrows, I've had questions for tomorrow, There've been times I felt so all alone, But in my lonely hours, Yes, those precious lonely hours, God let me know that I was His own I thank God for the Mountains ...”

See more from her post below and we also extend our congratulations the latest celebrity mother in town.