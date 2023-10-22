The Trace Awards, a new awards franchise created by the global TV and multimedia platform Trace, aims to recognize African and Afro-influenced musicians from Africa and the African diasporas.
Davido, Rema top winners at 2023 Trace Awards
Rema and Davido emerged as the top winners at the 2023 Trace Awards, held in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday, October, 21
Recommended articles
The night saw performances from top tier artists from around the world, including Davido, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, and Diamond Platnumz
The "Calm Down crooner, Rema secured two awards, winning Song of the Year for his global hit and tying for Best Global African Artist with Nomcebo.
Afrobeats Pop star, Davido also claimed two awards, winning Best Male and Best Collaboration for "Unavailable," a collaboration with Musa Keys with Burna Boy receiving the Album of the Year award for "Love Damini."
Other special deserving awards of the night were scored to 2Face Idibia, for a lifetime achievement award, a Change Maker award to Mr. Eazi, and the Best Global African Artist award shared by Rema and Nomcebo.
This event highlights and celebrates the talent and achievements of African and Afro-influenced musicians in the music industry.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh