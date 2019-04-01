The two were special guests at the listening session of the album on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

“Woke On The Mountain” is composed of different poetry pieces about love, religion, mental health, politics and self-motivation.

It is a seven-track poetry album and was produced by Abochi.

The poems on the album include “WOTM and Libation (Intro)”, “Comfort”, “I’ll be waiting” and “Leaving William, The Phone Call”.

The rest are “The Greatest Poem Ever”, “Kofi (In Pursuit Of Purpose)” and “NASA Freestyle (Outro)”.

Speaking at the listening session, Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei, who doubles as MP for Akuapem North, described the album as a masterpiece.

She urged Koo Kumi to keep producing good poems, while picking “Comfort” as her favourite on the album.

Also speaking at the programme was the MCE of Akuapem North, Denis Edward Aboagye.

He commended Koo Kumi for fusing real-life scenarios in his poems and for also using his works to promote the Akuapem township.

Both the MP and MCE went on to donate GHc 1,000 each to support the album.

Koo Kumi, born as William Du Bois Yaw Sakyi Kumi, is set to release his debut poetry album on April 12, 2019.

He is known for his blend of Twi and English languages in his poetry, which has a traditional sound as well as a hip hop feel.

The 24-year-old is the brain behind “Trotro Vibes” – a movement of artists who use public transport as a platform to perform poetry, spoken word and acoustic music.

The dynamic poet was the winner of the first teen slam award in Ghana (Slam Ghana) in 2013.

He was also nominated for the ‘Poet of The Year’ award at the 2017 Ghana Tertiary Awards.

Koo Kumi’s previous works include “Dear Future Wife”, “Slow Down”, “My Son” and “Tribute to Awoonor”.