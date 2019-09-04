Dubbed “Year of Return” edition, the mix features award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Mensah, Nigeria’s Crowd Kontroller, DJ Fellifill of UK and DJ Griff of Canada.

The 15 minutes each tape sees your favorite DJs mixing top hit songs from Afrobeat, Dancehall, Afroswing, hip-hop and afro-house genres making waves this year.

According to the Twist Nigh club in-house MC, the “Year Of Return” edition is a special note of the need for spiritual and mental re-connection and commitment to come back home to the motherland.

