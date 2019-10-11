In an interview with Champagnee Lee on WatsUp TV, he said: "I started this kind of music in Ghana since 5 years ago".

He continued by saying, "It was hard for me for the first time, people were seeing everything as strange, but I didn't give up".

Electronic dance music, mostly called EDM, is something new to Africans but it’s going far.

“This is due to the fact that we started with some small shows and for now, I think the people like it and listens to it.”

“We can take the love of EDM music from Africa far to the world because currently, there is no one doing this.”

“There is more of Techno music but we bow pushing the EDM music, we just started it from Ghana let’s see how far we can take it too from Ghana to the world,” he concluded.