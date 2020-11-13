The song which is scheduled for release this week features Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Tulenkey and Achipalago.

According to Deon, the song speaks against the abysmal performances of Ghanaian cedis against the US dollars in recent times.

“Dollar Rise simply talks about how dollar exchange rate affects the value of the cedis,” he said in an interview early this week. “When Ghanaians abroad return home for visits, they enjoy the most because the get a lot of cedis with the few dollars which makes chilling fun.”

He continued: “Relatives abroad send dollars for overseas and the families here are happy because it’s plenty if change into cedis.”

On why he chose to collaborate with the top four Ghanaian stars, he divulged: “Cedis is Ghana’s currency and it was wise to join the force from the west (Takoradi) Kinaata and Fameye ,Tulenkey for the Capital (Accra ) and Archipalago for Kumerica (Kumasi)”.

Deon announced the song a few weeks ago with the artwork which features all the featured musicians, however, he released a new artwork this week without Achipalago.

Twitter users immediately called him out when he tweeted the new artwork.

“You jei Archipalago en verse anaaa ? .... Where is he ?” Twitter user Kwabena Owusu asked.

Another user by name Calvin also asked: “Archipalago en picture no dey mong but en name dey ??”

It’s unclear why Deon Boakye took Achipalago out and he has refused to respond to any of the tweets questioning his decision.