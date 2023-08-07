ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Efya is lazy, she should be competing with Tiwa Savage by now' - Mr Logic

Selorm Tali

Mr Logic is expressing his disappointment in Efya for not putting in enough energy to sell her talent.

Mr Logic
Mr Logic

Recommended articles

This comes after Bulldog also criticised the 'One Of Your Own' singer as to why King Promise was able to perform at Wizkid's mega concert in Tottenham but Efya couldn't.

Sarkodie and Efya
Sarkodie and Efya Sarkodie and Efya Pulse Ghana

I completely agree with Bulldog’s stance. Bullgod spoke the truth, and Efya seemed unable to accept it. Wizkid could come to Ghana, attend funerals, and socialize with Ghanaian artists. Despite management and protocols, Wizkid holds executive powers to feature any artist. We understand the significance of artist management and management discretion. A simple phone call could have made it happen. It’s just a matter of connecting via phone,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

King Promise participated because he was keen on it. However, what about Efya? She didn’t demonstrate interest. What more was she waiting for? I don’t align with her viewpoint. Her explanations don’t hold weight with me. This was the perfect opportunity,” he further argued.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz show, Mr Logic emphasized that Efya should have been in standing with artists such as Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr but her perceived “laziness” hindered her progress.

Efya
Efya Efya Pulse Ghana

Someone mentioned that Efya is remarkably intelligent yet one of the laziest artists in Ghana, and I concur. Efya should be on par with the likes of Ayra Star, Tiwa Savage, and Tems. Efya doesn’t seem to grasp her potential. Observe where Gyakie stands now. Reflect on all the platforms she’s graced and compare them with Efya’s appearances. Interestingly, Gyakie’s achievements don’t measure up to Efya’s, despite the contrast in their contents,” he added.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lasmid

I was under training as a mechanic before venturing into music – Lasmid

Philipa Baafi

Philipa Baafi inducted into medical fraternity as a Physician Assistant

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy reveals magic behind success of Nigerian music, how other artistes can make it

GMA UK'23

Ghana Music Awards UK unveils nominees