Standing behind an unpainted wall with Kofi Strings, the Ghanaian musician was dropped the lyrics of his songs in the freestyle video.

Fameye says the song was done with Article Wan two years ago. He plans to do a remix with him and two other big arts in Ghana for 'Nothing I Get'.

Listed to the song below:

Peter Kwesi Famiyeh is popularly known as Fameye (stage name).

His music career professionally begun after he became 2nd runner-up on Viasat One's reality show, Bornstarz with the group name (The Truth) in the year 2014.

He went to MTN Hitmaker in that same year but unfortunately got evicted two weeks to the finals.

Just after Hitmakers, he signed unto a new label Tetepamusic and had the chance to work with them for three years.

He has worked with Ghanaian musicians like Medikal, Bra Kevin, Kofi Kinaata, Lil Shaker Ra's Kuuku and many other sound engineers like Ball J Beat , Magnom, Liquidbeatz, Vacs ,Peweezel Kindee and many more

Most of his songs were featured in the popular Ghanaian TV series YOLO.