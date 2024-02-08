Fameye unveils new music, 'Only You'

Fameye Pulse Ghana

The song is a testament to Fameye’s reliance on spiritual strength and direction, highlighting a universal theme of seeking divine support in times of uncertainty.

He acknowledges the challenges that life presents and recognizes that without a higher power, overcoming these obstacles may seem impossible.

His plea for God’s constant presence in our lives serves as a powerful call for never-ending support and guidance.

Moreover, ‘Only You’ acts as a beacon of hope and faith for Fameye’s audience. He encourages his listeners to foster a deep-seated trust in God, rather than placing their faith in the hands of fellow humans who are prone to falter.